Apple shares official trailer for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ in theaters October

Apple today released the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the book of the same name, which tells the true story of a series of murders in the Osage community.

The highly-anticipated film adaptation is directed by Martin Scorsese, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Watch the trailer below …

Killers of the Flower Moon star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and more. It premiered at Cannes to much critical acclaim, and currently holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film will be released in cinemas beginning October 6, going wide in the US and international markets from October 20. A streaming date has not yet been announced.

Killers of the Flower Moon represents the first Apple original film to get a full wide theatrical release, before streaming on Apple TV+.

It is part of a new strategy where big-budget Apple movies will go to cinemas first, garnering critical and audience buzz, before (hopefully) making an even larger splash on TV+ than they would if they had gone directly to streaming in the first place.

Apple is reportedly now spending upwards of $1 billion annually on original movies. Other upcoming theatrical releases announced so far include Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and spy thriller Argylle.

Here’s the new trailer: