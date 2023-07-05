 Skip to main content

Apple shares official trailer for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ in theaters October

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 5 2023 - 6:21 am PT
Apple today released the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the book of the same name, which tells the true story of a series of murders in the Osage community.

The highly-anticipated film adaptation is directed by Martin Scorsese, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Watch the trailer below …

Killers of the Flower Moon star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and more. It premiered at Cannes to much critical acclaim, and currently holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film will be released in cinemas beginning October 6, going wide in the US and international markets from October 20. A streaming date has not yet been announced.

Killers of the Flower Moon represents the first Apple original film to get a full wide theatrical release, before streaming on Apple TV+.

It is part of a new strategy where big-budget Apple movies will go to cinemas first, garnering critical and audience buzz, before (hopefully) making an even larger splash on TV+ than they would if they had gone directly to streaming in the first place.

Apple is reportedly now spending upwards of $1 billion annually on original movies. Other upcoming theatrical releases announced so far include Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and spy thriller Argylle.

Here’s the new trailer:

