Warner’s Max overtakes Disney+ in the US while Apple TV+ remains in the same place

Earlier this year, JustWatch reported market share numbers for streaming platforms in the US during Q1 2023. Now the research company is back with updated numbers for Q2 2023, and while Warner’s now Max grew a little bit, most other platforms like Apple TV+ remained in the same place as before.

Streaming platforms ranking during Q2 2023

As seen by 9to5Mac, not much has changed in the streaming market from the first to the second half of 2023, at least in the US. The highlight, according to JustWatch, is Max – formerly HBO Max – which has overtaken Disney+ and is now the third most used streaming platform in the country.

Netflix still comes in second, while Amazon Prime Video is the most popular streaming service in the US. Disney dominates the fourth and fifth position in the ranking with Disney+ and Hulu, while Paramount and Apple TV+ come right behind.

Last year, Apple TV+ reached sixth place in the ranking, but was overtaken by Paramount+. Nothing changed for Apple this time, as Apple TV+ remained with the same 6% market share as in the first quarter of the year. The numbers for other platforms also remained about the same, which shows that the streaming market may have reached a certain stability in the US.

Prime Video continues to hold down the streaming crown in the US with a 1% lead over global giant, Netflix. Major players: Max and Disney+ also face similar challenges with a 2% gap separating the two. Newly rebranded streaming giant: Max (formerly HBO Max) displays positive development, gaining +1%; Paramount+ also won with a +1% increase in shares. On the other hand, Disney+ and Hulu drop in shares, suffering -1% losses each.

Right now, this is the market share situation for streaming platforms in the United States:

Amazon Prime Video: 21% Netflix: 20% Max: 15% Disney+: 13% Hulu: 11% Paramount +: 7% Apple TV+: 6% Others: 7%

More about Apple TV+

Apple TV+ was launched with a small catalog of original movies and shows. Since then, the catalog has grown considerably but is still smaller than other platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, as both offer both original and licensed content.

Currently, the Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month in the US, but the service also comes included as part of the Apple One bundle.