Friday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad at $399 low, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $127, Aqara Matter gear, more

We’re heading into the weekend with all of today’s best deals courtesy of 9to5Toys. Ahead of Prime Day, the savings now kick off with an all-time low on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. It’s joined by some of the best prices ever on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards with Touch ID in tow from $127. Then go check out the first price cut on the just-released Aqara Door and Window Sensor with Matter and Thread at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad lands at $399 all-time low

Ending the workweek, we’re now tracking the first discount in months on Apple’s latest 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad. Courtesy of Amazon, the most recent debut into the more affordable side of the iPadOS lineup now starts at $399. It comes in several different styles, with the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration dropping from the usual $449 price tag. Today’s $50 discount matches our previous mention from back in May and is the first chance to save since. This matches the all-time low too.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more midrange specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect, like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more toward landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure, this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $224 from its usual $249 going rate. At that second-best price, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

Bring Touch ID to your desktop with Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $127 shipped. Down from $149, you’re now looking at the second-best discount to date with $22 in savings attached. This is $2 under our previous mention and the lowest since back in March when it sold for $7 less at the all-time low. If you’re more partial to the full keyboard layout, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $160. That’s $19 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the lowest price.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

Aqara’s new Door and Window Sensor P2 just released today

Aqara today launched the latest addition to its smart home collection with a new Thread-enabled Door and Window Sensor. Arriving as one of its first releases with Matter onboard, the new P2 accessory debuts at a $30 price tag that we walked away impressed with in our hands-on review. But to celebrate the launch day, the company’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first chance to save. Now selling for $25, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings as well as a new all-time low.

As one of the only models on the market for both Thread and Matter support, the new Aqara P2 door and window sensor lets you take full advantage of automating your HomeKit setup. Perfect for automatically turning lights on and off when you come in the front door or leave, this accessory can also be used to check whether a window is open before turning on the AC. It’s a great option for added peace of mind in your smart home or just a perfect option to really get more of the smarts out of your gadgets. The new sensor is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box and can send you alerts when the sensor is opened or closed. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

