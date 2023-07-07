iOS 17 beta 3 adds new voice options to Siri in German

This week, Apple released the third beta of iOS 17 to developers, and while the update doesn’t add any major features compared to previous betas, it does come with some minor changes. One of those is the addition of new voice options for Siri in German.

Siri just got new German voices with iOS 17

As noted by MacErkopf, the third beta of iOS 17.0 adds two new options for Siri in the German language. According to the website, there’s a new male voice and a new female voice, which join the two other previously available voices. Those who have already installed the latest beta can find the new voices under the Siri settings.

Last year, the company had already introduced two new voices to Siri for English speakers. At the time, Apple said that the new voices make the experience of using Siri even more personal, giving users the option to make the assistant sound more familiar. With iOS 17, it seems that Apple wants to bring this experience to more languages.

Millions of people around the world rely on Siri every day to help get things done, so we work to make the experience feel as personalized as possible.

iOS 17 also brings some other improvements to Apple’s virtual assistant. For instance, it now no longer requires the full “Hey Siri” command to activate, so you can talk to Siri just by saying the assistant’s name. Also, choosing the messaging app you’re using with Siri just got a lot easier, and Apple is also letting users ask Siri to play media on the HomePod using iPhone apps.

The third beta of iOS 17 is now available to developers. Apple says a public beta will be available this month, while the official release is expected this fall. More details on how to install the beta update can be found on the Apple Developer website.

Read also