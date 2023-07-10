Apple to unveil Q3 2023 financial results and host first analyst call since hitting $3T

Apple has set the date for its next quarterly earnings report. The company will release results and host a conference call with analysts next month.

We’ll see Apple’s results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023. Apple’s fiscal year begins in September so these results will reflect company performance for Q2 2023.

This period includes the launch of three new Mac computers: 15-inch MacBook Air, M2 Pro and M2 Ultra Mac Studio, and M2 Ultra Mac Pro.

While it’s unlikely Apple will have much, if anything, to say about Vision Pro, the conference call could be an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions regarding headset shipment estimations.

The analyst call will also be the last with Apple before the company unveils the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in September. Apple may signal expectations for how it expects supply and demand to shake out for this year’s flagship iPhone launch.

It will also be the first time analysts speak directly with Apple executives since the company hit a $3 trillion valuation based on market cap. Will Apple stock maintain this record milestone going into August?

The earnings report and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023. The call will kick off at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET, and financial results will hit after market closing. Apple streams the audio live here.