Apple releases important security fix for iPhone and iPad

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 10 2023 - 10:30 am PT
In addition to iOS 16.6 beta 5, Apple has released an important security fix to all iPhones and iPads.

The update is for iOS 16.5.1 and uses Apple’s Rapid Security Response system. This system allows security updates that do not affect the device firmware to optionally be installed automatically.

Specifically, today’s security update addresses a vulnerability that Apple believes has been actively exploited. The security patch resolves the issue and is highly recommended for all users.

Details provided by Apple below:

iOS 16.5.1 (a) and iPadOS 16.5.1 (a)

Released July 10, 2023

WebKit

Available for: iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-37450: an anonymous researcher

