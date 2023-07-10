Relax, says Apple ad, you’ve just been in a car crash

“Relax, it’s iPhone” might apply to a bunch of things, but I’m not entirely convinced it’s the best slogan when your car has just rolled over… But that is indeed the tagline for one of two new iPhone 14 ads to land on the company’s YouTube channel.

The other is an amusing one featuring a guy who does have a little more time to relax …

The first ad is for the iPhone 14 Pro, featuring Crash Detection triggering an Emergency SOS call.

The feature, introduced with the iPhone 14 lineup, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra, is designed to detect the movements and forces associated with a car crash, and to automatically place a 911 call unless you cancel it.

Crash Detection has been credited with calling for help in a number of accidents so far, including its ability to trigger Emergency SOS via Satellite when the incident occurs in remote areas with no cellular coverage.

A car with two passengers drove off Angeles Forest Highway in Angeles National Forest and plummeted 300 feet into the canyon. One of the passengers’ iPhone 14 registered this crash thanks to the new Crash Detection feature. In the canyon, the passengers had no cell phone service, which is where Emergency SOS via satellite enters the equation. After the iPhone 14 registered the crash, the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity feature kicked in to connect the victims to first responders.

However, the feature has also caused concern though false alerts triggered while skiing or even riding a rollercoaster.

Apple’s new ad, co-branded with AT&T, shows a car rolling over in a crash test facility, with a dummy at the wheel, and an iPhone 14 Pro on the dashboard.

There’s also an amusing ad for the battery life of the iPhone 14 Plus, this time co-branded with Verizon. This one shows a farmer driving a tractor at a few miles per hour on a very remote road, while Apple Maps navigation instructs him to “continue straight” for 102 miles.

Both ads were posted to Apple’s YouTube account.