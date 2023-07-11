 Skip to main content

Apple Store launches as mini-app on WeChat platform in China

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 11 2023 - 1:24 am PT
0 Comments
WeChat home screen

Apple is expanding its online retail presence in China, through a new initiative that integrates the Apple Store experience directly inside China’s incredibly popular ‘super app’, WeChat.

The Apple Store ‘mini-program’ will let customers buy Apple products like iPhones, iPads and Macs directly through WeChat for the first time (via TechCrunch).

WeChat is colloquially described as a ‘super app’, as alongside the core social networking and messaging features, it contains an app store of sorts. Inside the main WeChat application, an expansive collection of ‘mini apps’ (more directly translated as mini programs) are available for users to enjoy.

Much of the Chinese economy is run through WeChat, including things like booking transportation and financial banking services. The Apple Store is now joining that list.

Somewhat ironically, many pundits believe that a ‘super app’ akin to WeChat would not be allowed to establish itself inside the United States, due to App Review rules.

The App Review Guidelines explicit disallow “creating an interface for displaying third-party apps, extensions, or plug-ins similar to the App Store or as a general-interest collection.” However, Apple has turned somewhat of a blind eye to the situation with WeChat in China, due to its incredible dominance of the culture.

We have seen Apple try various new digital marketing strategies in the region of late, including running shopping live streams to promote iPhone 14 sales. It is obviously hoping that the new Apple Store WeChat app will also help drive more sales.

Although Apple does not disclose unit sales numbers, analyst generally believe its growth in China has tapered off. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, revenue from the Greater China region was down 3% year-over-year.

Follow Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Mastodon, Threads, and Twitter.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.