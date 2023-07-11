Tuesday’s best deals: New lows on M2 Pro MacBook Pros at $349+ off, Apple Watch Series 8 from $280, more

All of the best Prime Day deals may be live over in our hub, but today we’re taking a more specific look at the latest and greatest offers for Tuesday. Courtesy of 9to5Toys much the same as the other Amazon action this week, new all-time lows land on Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros at $349 off or more. Speaking of new lows, Apple Watch Series 8 has never sold for less now that styles start from $280. And then wrapping up the savings, AirPods 3 are at the best price yet of $139. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros hit new lows

Woot today is now getting in on the Prime Day savings by launching a massive sale on some of Apple’s latest M1 and M2 MacBooks. Delivering the best prices of the year, shipping is free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Headlining one of the more exhaustive lists of macOS deals, Apple’s recent 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is seeing one of its first open-box discounts down to $2,099.99. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer arrives with $399 in savings attached alongside the status of being a new all-time low. It’s below our previous $250 off mention, and beats the Prime Day discount this week that is only $200 off. The elevated 1TB model is also on sale, dropping down to $2,300 from its usual $2,699 price tag in order to land at another new all-time low.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Also getting in on the savings today, Woot is also marking down the smaller of the two M2 Pro form-factors. The 14-inch 256GB version now clocks in at $1,650 for the 512GB Space Gray configuration. That’s a new all-time low at $349 off the usual $1,999 going rate, while clocking in at $99 under our previous mention. This is also undercutting the Prime Day discount this week, which only amounts to $200 in savings.

Aside from the smaller display, you’re pretty much looking at the same overall experience as the lead deal with the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. There are the same under the hood improvements thanks to the latest in Apple Silicon. On top of the M2 Pro chip, there’s also that same new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and all-day battery life.

Apple Watch Series 8 new all-time lows land from $280

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 8 styles. Shipping is free across the board. Starting off the the GPS models, pricing now lands from $280 for the 41mm models. That’s down from the usual $399 going rates in order to deliver $119 in savings. This is well below previous $329 mentions and fully delivering on the all-time low status. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $310. That’s down from $429 with the same $119 in savings and new all-time low status attached.

It may be halfway through its rule as the latest wearable from the company, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more for less

Apple’s new AirPods 3 have hardly been on sale throughout 2023 so far, last popping up with some savings attached back in April. Now as the Prime Day discounts carry over to every corner of Apple’s stable, Amazon is stepping in to offer AirPods 3 at $139. Down from $169, you’re looking at the best discount to date. This $30 markdown is $10 under our previous mention, too.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. Especailly now that they’re on sale! These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $89 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs. That’s $10 below previous discounts and a new 2023 low.

