Roborock’s smart robot vacuums now with the best deals ever on Prime Day 2023

Roborock has some of the best robot vacuums on the market. With the Amazon Prime Day sales event just around the corner, Roborock is offering discounts of up to $370 on their products. If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum or mop, this may be the best time to buy one. Read on as we detail Roborock’s best Prime Day deals.

Roborock smart vacuums up to $370 off

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of the most advanced robot vacuums. It not only keeps your home clean but also cleans itself, thanks to its docking system that empties the vacuum’s bin, refills the mop reservoir, cleans its brushes, and even dries itself. And during Prime Day 2023, you can buy one of these with the best offer ever.

From July 11-16, Roborock S7 Max Ultra is available on Amazon for $999.99. That’s a $300 discount off its original $1,299.99 price.

But there are many other options available as well, including some more traditional ones. The Roborock Dyad Pro, which is designed to clean wet and dry messes with ease, thanks to DyadPower technology, is down from $449 to $349. And if you’re looking for the best value all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner, Roborock Q Revo is down from $899.99 to $699.99.

Discount on latest products

If having the latest and greatest products is what you want, the Roborock S8 and S8+ vacuum and mop robots are also discounted during Amazon Prime Day. They’re essentially the same robot, but the S8+ comes with a smart docking station that stores up to seven weeks of dirt and dust for your convenience.

While the Roborock S8 is on sale for $599.99 (down from its original price of $749.99), S8+ is down from $999.99 to $799.99.

More from Roborock during Prime Day

Here are some other great deals for those looking for the best robot vacuum and mop on the market:

Keep in mind that most of these offers are valid from July 11-16.

Which Roborock robot vacuum and mop are you planning to get on Prime Day 2023? Let us know down in the comments section below.