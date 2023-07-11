tomtoc Detachable iPad Case and PadFolio deliver protection and versatility at up to 30% off

Known for innovative and high-quality accessories for Apple devices, tomtoc has two great ways to upgrade your iPad or iPad Pro at a big discount for Prime Day. Check out a closer look at the versatile and protective tomtoc Ultra Detachable iPad Case and PadFolio and how to get up to 30% off.

Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case

The Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case features a 360° reinforced rubber design that’s made possible by enhanced airbag corner protection and a Bayer MaterialScience TPU/Resilient PC backplate.

That provides military-STD 810H drop protection for your iPad Pro while keeping a sleek form factor.

Focused on versatility, the Ultra Case detaches from the folio portion and quickly reattaches offering four different Inspire Modes:

Handheld mode for maintaining a lightweight experience

Portrait mode for reading, comics, or FaceTime

Landscape mode (stepless adjustment)

Sketch mode for easy typing or drawing freely

More handy features are Apple Pencil storage with support for wireless charging, built-in cover, and robust rear camera lens protection for your iPad.

The Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case comes in three colors and is available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Grab the tomtoc Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case at 30% off

For Prime Day, tomtoc is offering the Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case at 30% off in the US. That brings it down from $48.99 to just $37 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and from $59.99 to just $42 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

And if you’re not an Amazon Prime Member, from July 12, use code “9to5MacT” at checkout to get 30% off.

PadFolio for iPad, iPad Air, and Pro

The tomtoc PadFolio Case offers a large storage capacity in a seamless design to organize your iPad and all of its accessories.

And for protection, the PadFolio withstands military-STD 810H drops and also features a water-resistant fabric with high-quality YKK zippers. Here’s a look at the storage and organization you get with PadFolio:

PadFolio is compatible with iPads up to 12.9-inches including the iPad 10, iPad Air, and 11-inch iPad Pro and comes in a variety of colors.

Get 20% off the tomtoc PadFolio

The tomtoc PadFolio is available for Prime Day at 20% off bringing the price from $46.99 to just $32.