tomtoc Detachable iPad Case and PadFolio deliver protection and versatility at up to 30% off

Known for innovative and high-quality accessories for Apple devices, tomtoc has two great ways to upgrade your iPad or iPad Pro at a big discount for Prime Day. Check out a closer look at the versatile and protective tomtoc Ultra Detachable iPad Case and PadFolio and how to get up to 30% off.
Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case
The Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case features a 360° reinforced rubber design that’s made possible by enhanced airbag corner protection and a Bayer MaterialScience TPU/Resilient PC backplate.
That provides military-STD 810H drop protection for your iPad Pro while keeping a sleek form factor.
Focused on versatility, the Ultra Case detaches from the folio portion and quickly reattaches offering four different Inspire Modes:
- Handheld mode for maintaining a lightweight experience
- Portrait mode for reading, comics, or FaceTime
- Landscape mode (stepless adjustment)
- Sketch mode for easy typing or drawing freely
More handy features are Apple Pencil storage with support for wireless charging, built-in cover, and robust rear camera lens protection for your iPad.
The Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case comes in three colors and is available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Grab the tomtoc Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case at 30% off
For Prime Day, tomtoc is offering the Ultra Detachable iPad Pro Case at 30% off in the US. That brings it down from $48.99 to just $37 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and from $59.99 to just $42 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
And if you’re not an Amazon Prime Member, from July 12, use code “9to5MacT” at checkout to get 30% off.
PadFolio for iPad, iPad Air, and Pro
The tomtoc PadFolio Case offers a large storage capacity in a seamless design to organize your iPad and all of its accessories.
And for protection, the PadFolio withstands military-STD 810H drops and also features a water-resistant fabric with high-quality YKK zippers. Here’s a look at the storage and organization you get with PadFolio:
PadFolio is compatible with iPads up to 12.9-inches including the iPad 10, iPad Air, and 11-inch iPad Pro and comes in a variety of colors.
Get 20% off the tomtoc PadFolio
The tomtoc PadFolio is available for Prime Day at 20% off bringing the price from $46.99 to just $32.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments