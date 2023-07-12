iCloud Passwords for Chrome is no longer only on Windows

macOS Sonoma’s best kept secret is really no secret at all, and it’s something Chrome browser users are going to love.

For the longest time, Apple has supported iCloud Keychain for both Safari and Chrome users. The only catch is that Chrome users needed to use Windows. iCloud Keychain was a Safari-only party on the Mac.

That’s about to change with macOS Sonoma. The new version of macOS will be the first to expand iCloud Keychain support beyond Safari.

The existing iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome has been updated to version 2.0.5 today, and it works great on Chrome for macOS 14.

Chrome extensions aren’t just limited to Google’s Chrome browser either. They work on Chromium-based browsers, too, including the Browser Company’s interesting new Arc browser. So does the iCloud Passwords extension.

iCloud Passwords for the Microsoft Edge macOS browser also reached version 2.0.5 today, and iCloud Keychain on macOS Sonoma is fully compatible.

This lets you easily enter usernames, passwords, and authentication codes from iCloud Keychain without copying and pasting from System Settings on the Mac. The iCloud Passwords extension makes these browsers just as compatible as Safari.

macOS Sonoma was announced last month and is currently in developer and public beta. Apple released the first public beta version of macOS 14 today.