Gurman: First M3 Apple Silicon Macs likely to launch in October

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 16 2023 - 5:28 am PT
0 Comments
Benchmark-M2- MacBook-Air-2022

Apple is preparing to launch its first M3 Apple Silicon Macs in October, according to Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg.

Following the usually new iPhone launch event in September, where we are expecting the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 and new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple is reportedly lining up new Macs for an October debut. Likely models include a new M3 iMac, M3 13-inch MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro.

For the M3 chip, we are expecting similar core counts to the M2 but with enhanced performance and efficiency thanks to the move to a new 3-nanometer silicon fabrication process.

It may seem weird for the first M3 Macs so soon after the M2 cycle wrapped up — with products like the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and 15-inch MacBook Air only debuting last month — but there has been much speculation that the latter parts of the M2 lineup were delayed due to supply chain issues. And while a M3 MacBook Air may be ready to go in October, M3 updates for products like MacBook Pro and Mac Studio are further out.

Gurman does not specifically say Apple will hold an October event, or whether new Macs would arrive via press release. The decision on whether to hold a formal event has probably not yet been finalized, but you can imagine Apple would want to hold an event for a significant new Mac launch.

New iPad Pro models, featuring OLED displays, are scheduled for 2024. But Gurman says that an iPad Air model with updated chip may be ready this fall; it is certainly due as the current-generation iPad Air is still powered by an M1 chip.

In the same newsletter, Gurman also reiterated his prediction that a new 30-inch iMac is in the works, which could debut as soon as 2024.

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

