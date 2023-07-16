 Skip to main content

Rare 4GB sealed original iPhone crushes record with over $150,000 auction price

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 16 2023 - 4:12 pm PT
1 Comment
Sealed original iPhone breaks record $150,000

At the end of June, another sealed original iPhone came up for auction. However, this time around, it was a very rare model, the 4GB version of the smartphone that was only produced for a couple of months. After starting the auction with an estimated value of up to $100,000, this iPhone has blown past the world record, selling for a whopping $158,000.

We’ve seen a lot of sealed original iPhones go up for auction in the last year. But after a record was set in February at $63,000, demand and prices died down over the last few months.

As the original iPhone mania seemed to have peak, one in April went for just over $18,000 – a $45,000 drop from the February auction.

Despite that, LCG Auctions estimated that the first release 4GB sealed original iPhone would sell for between $50,000-$100,000. Bidding started at $10,000 for the rare 4GB model on June 30 and up until yesterday, the highest bid was just under $42,000.

But in the final day and hours of the auction, the demand was intense with bidding jumping from $67,000 all the way up to $158,644. That’s 250% more than the $63,000 February record for the rare 4GB original iPhone.

And compared to the original $499 price of the 4GB model, that’s roughly a 318x increase in value over the last 16 years.

Notably, this rare iPhone came from a former Apple engineer that worked on the smartphone. Here’s how LCG Auction described the condition of this 4GB sealed original iPhone:

Our offering is an exceedingly rare, factory sealed, first-release 4GB model in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. Outstanding color and gloss. Brand new, never activated. The phone’s provenance is pristine as the consignor was part of the original engineering team at Apple when the iPhone first launched. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red-hot collectible. Model A1203, Order MA501LL/A 4GB)

And it is indeed the 4GB distinction for this rare original iPhone that’s made the difference in the selling price. Also in this lot was another 8GB sealed original iPhone that went for just $44,771.

Sealed original iPhone breaks record $158,000
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Auction

Auction

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12