Apple announces latest Apple Music Live concert event with Burna Boy at London Stadium

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 17 2023 - 8:46 am PT
1 Comment

The next Apple Music Live performance is set with Burna Boy’s show from the London Stadium streaming for free. Here’s how to watch on July 19.

In May we saw Apple Music Live team up with Ed Sheeran for an exclusive performance of his latest album “–” (subtract).

Now Apple Music announced today on social media that this week on July 19, Burna Boy’s “The Love, Damini” world tour will be streaming for free from London.

And for this one, Apple is also streaming the show on its Apple Music TikTok account, making it more accessible to a larger audience.

The concert will start at 12 pm PT this Wednesday, July 19. Here are the links to the performance on Apple Music or Apple Music on TikTok:

