Watch how next-gen laser tech fixes iPhone screens without removing them [Video]

The most expensive component to fix on an iPhone or any smartphone is typically the screen. Now a new laser repair process can fix OLED panels that have developed lines without having to remove the screen. Check out how the impressive new tech works below.

Apple started using OLED screens with iPhone X back in 2017 and the tech offers some great benefits. And along with the advancement in screens, costs have also increased over the years to get them fixed.

For example with the largest iPhone OLED screen in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s now $379 to replace. That’s about 1/3 of the device’s total cost.

Now there’s a new technology that uses lasers to repair OLED screens without having to disassemble them. And it looks like it’s going to save a lot of time, money, and resources.

YouTuber Spare Parts who is well-known for building his own iPhone in China, got a hands-on look at the new tech in action.

Notably, the new machine doesn’t fix glass or flex cables, so those components will need to be in good condition. However, for screens with lines, the new device can even fix issues in the middle OLED layer.

The process is manual, not automated, but as noted by Spare Parts, this could still be a game changer for phone refurbishers.

Check out a fascinating look at this new advancement. Spare Parts even has a connection with his friend Xuan who sells the machines for roughly $12,000 (see details in the video’s notes).