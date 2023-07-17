 Skip to main content

Watch how next-gen laser tech fixes iPhone screens without removing them [Video]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 17 2023 - 6:38 am PT
2 Comments
Laser fixes iPhone screens without removing

The most expensive component to fix on an iPhone or any smartphone is typically the screen. Now a new laser repair process can fix OLED panels that have developed lines without having to remove the screen. Check out how the impressive new tech works below.

Apple started using OLED screens with iPhone X back in 2017 and the tech offers some great benefits. And along with the advancement in screens, costs have also increased over the years to get them fixed.

For example with the largest iPhone OLED screen in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s now $379 to replace. That’s about 1/3 of the device’s total cost.

Now there’s a new technology that uses lasers to repair OLED screens without having to disassemble them. And it looks like it’s going to save a lot of time, money, and resources.

YouTuber Spare Parts who is well-known for building his own iPhone in China, got a hands-on look at the new tech in action.

Notably, the new machine doesn’t fix glass or flex cables, so those components will need to be in good condition. However, for screens with lines, the new device can even fix issues in the middle OLED layer.

The process is manual, not automated, but as noted by Spare Parts, this could still be a game changer for phone refurbishers.

Check out a fascinating look at this new advancement. Spare Parts even has a connection with his friend Xuan who sells the machines for roughly $12,000 (see details in the video’s notes).

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
OLED

OLED

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12