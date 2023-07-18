Final Cut for iPad gets its first update with new features; other Pro apps get bug fixes

Apple on Tuesday released updates to its suite of professional apps, which includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, and Compressor. While most updates don’t add new features beyond bug fixes and performance enhancements, Final Cut Pro for iPad is getting its first update with new features since its release. Read on as we detail what’s new in these apps.

Final Cut Pro for iPad gets new keyboard shortcuts

Final Cut Pro was released for iPad in May along with a version of Logic Pro for iPadOS. However, many professional video editors have complained about the lack of important features available in the Mac version of Final Cut Pro. In its first major update since then, Final Cut for iPad is getting new features to close that gap.

According to the release notes for Final Cut Pro 1.1 for iPad, the app now supports even more keyboard shortcuts, such as pressing N to turn snapping on or off, Control-I to show details when browsing clips, and pressing S to turn skimming on or off. The update also fixes bugs affecting custom fonts and improves the overall stability of the app.

You can check out all the changes below:

Turn snapping on or off using the keyboard shortcut N.

Move the playhead backward or forward 10 frames using the keyboard shortcuts Shift-Left Arrow and Shift-Right Arrow.

Show info for browser clips using the keyboard shortcut Control-I.

Turn skimming on or off using the keyboard shortcut S.

Turn audio skimming on or off using the keyboard shortcut Shift-S.

Split and switch multicam clip angles using the keyboard shortcuts 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Show or hide the jog wheel using the keyboard shortcut Control-Shift-W; expand or collapse it using Control-W.

Switch the jog wheel between playhead mode and nudge mode using the keyboard shortcut Shift-W.

Resolves an issue with custom fonts not appearing in the inspector.

Fixes bugs that improve overall stability and performance.

In addition to the Final Cut Pro update for iPad, the Mac version is also getting an update today, along with other Pro apps from Apple like Logic Pro, Compressor, and Motion. In this case, however, there are no new features – only bug fixes and performance and stability enhancements. Apple has also released a minor update to iMovie.

While Apple’s Pro apps for macOS are available in the Mac App Store as a one-time purchase, Final Cut Pro for iPadOS requires a monthly subscription of $4.99. You can find the available updates for each app below: