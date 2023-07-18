The makers of Halide just made their long exposure camera app free for everyone

The fine folks behind the great Halide camera app have given their long exposure-focused app, Spectre, a big new feature: It’s now free for everyone. There are also longer shooting modes and a new Halide-matching icon to unlock.

Spectre launched two years after Halide in 2019 as an AI-powered long exposure camera app for iPhone.

The app leverages the power of Apple’s Neutral Engine processor in modern iPhones to drive AI-based stabilization. This lets you capture long exposure shots using the iPhone in your hand without requiring a mount and tripod.

Long-exposure photography lets you capture several seconds of a scene in a single photo. This lets you shoot light trails, capture water motion, and turn busy scenes into crowd-less shots.

Spectre version 1.5 turns the previously paid upfront app into a free download for all iPhone users. Starting today, anyone can download Spectre and start shooting 3-second long exposures without paying for the app.

If you’ve previously paid for Spectre, the update adds even longer exposure options with 15- and 30-second exposures. Spectre originally launched with up to 9-second long exposures.

Lastly, if you’re new to Spectre and want to unlock full-duration shooting and a “Pro” icon, you can upgrade to Spectre Pro with a one-time $4.99 purchase.

Customers who bought Spectre before get the longer exposure durations without paying again, and the new icon can be unlocked with the optional Spectre Pro purchase.

This effectively makes Spectre free to use for the first time. Customers can still unlock the full potential of Spectre with a one-time purchase – no subscription required.

Check out the new version of Spectre Camera for iPhone on the App Store starting today!