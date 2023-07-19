‘Pokémon Sleep’ game and sleep tracker now available on the App Store for iPhone

The Pokémon Company announced earlier this year its new app called Pokémon Sleep, which combines a sleep monitor with a game that lets users keep an eye on their sleep cycle and turn the collected data into a fun game. Today, the app has officially launched on the App Store for iPhone – so read on as we break down what you can do with the app.

Pokémon Sleep combines a sleep monitor with a game

There are many sleep-monitoring apps available on the App Store – and even Apple has its own on Apple Watch. But Pokémon Sleep aims to make sleep monitoring more fun by turning it into a Pokémon game. Players can choose from 100 characters to represent their sleep state. There’s a “Sleep Score” based on how much the user has slept.

To motivate players to sleep well, Pokémon Sleep will unlock new characters as users achieve a higher score. So the amount of sleep you get determines how many Pokémon you’ll collect each time you wake up.

“In the world of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon with the same sleep type as you will gather around as you catch some Zs, so discover all the various different sleep styles that Pokémon can have as you aim to complete your Sleep Style Dex,” says the app description. “Players will join Professor Neroli—who studies Pokémon sleep styles—and Snorlax, to research how different species of Pokémon sleep.”

Using the app is quite simple. All you need to do is place your iPhone by your pillow so that the app can track your sleep. As you’d expect from a sleep-tracking app, Pokémon Sleep provides details such as sleep stages and graphs, letting you compare whether you’ve been sleeping more or less over the past few days.

Pokémon GO Plus+

Users can also purchase a Pokémon GO Plus+ device to track their sleep without a phone nearby. The device will collect sleep data and sync it with the phone via Bluetooth. By using Pokémon GO Plus+, you can also unlock exclusive characters in Pokémon Sleep and even Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Sleep is now available for free on the App Store. A one-month Premium Pass costs $9.99, while you can also purchase a six-month pass for $49.99. The app requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later.