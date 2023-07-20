Deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro $150 off, 16-inch M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro from $1,900 lows, more

We’re back with Thursday’s batch of fresh discounts courtesy of 9to5Toys, with some 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discounts leading the way. With Prime Day having come and gone without a chance to save, you can now take $150 off various models. Those who don’t mind going with a previous-generation release can also save as much as $1,900 on M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros as new all-time lows arrive on 16-inch models. Then go upgrade your workstation while Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook stand is 50% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discounts take up to $150 off

Prime Day sale discounts land on just about every Apple release under the sun, except the iPad Pros. Now joining the 11-inch model discounts we saw last week, the savings today at Amazon continue over to the flagship 12.9-inch offerings. Starting things off, we have the second-best price to date on the M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB at $1,649. Normally fetching $1,799, you’re looking at $150 in savings. This is the first discount in three months and comes within $50 of the all-time low set way earlier in the spring. We also break down the four other storage capacities below the fold from $1,049.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about right here.

Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro start at $1,899 all-time lows

If none of the Prime Day MacBook discounts were enticing enough for you to pull the trigger, these clearance price cuts on M1 Pro MacBook Pro models certainly should be. Delivering some of Apple’s latest chipsets and form-factors for less than ever before, B&H is now marking down both 16- and 14-inch models. Starting off with the more flagship of the two, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now sells for $1,899. Marking down the 16GB/1TB model, today’s offer lands from the usual $2,699 MSRP in order to deliver $800 in savings. This is an extra $100 below our previous mention from May and landing as the best discount yet.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac.

Alongside the model above, B&H is also applying the clearance savings to an even more capable 16-inch MacBook Pro. Through the end of the day, you can now lock-in a new all-time low on the higher-end M1 Max model with 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. Dropping to $2,999, today’s offer amounts to $1,900 in savings. It’s $300 under our previous mention and is the best value we have ever seen.

Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook stand sees 50% discount

Joining some of the other all-time lows on Twelve South gear, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad at its lowest price yet. Now dropping down to $29.98 shipped, this desktop accessory is 50% off the usual $60 going rate. We last saw it at $48, with today’s offer taking another $18 off to deliver a new all-time low.

Unlike many of the other stands we’ve been featuring from Twelve South as of late, the ParcSlope stand takes on a more versatile form-factor that on top of being able to prop up a MacBook, can also handle holding your iPad in place. Just as perfect for getting your M2 laptop’s screen a bit closer to eye level as it is for providing the perfect place to rest your 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display to use as a drawing tablet, Twelve South ParcSlope features an angled design with a premium construction. It has a minimal design that still helps increase airflow to your device.

