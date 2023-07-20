tvOS 16.6 officially adds Siri support in Hebrew for Apple TV and HomePod

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple had been internally testing Siri support in Hebrew for the HomePod with iOS 16.4 – and there was even a video of the new language in action on a HomePod mini running an internal beta build. Now with iOS 16.6 and tvOS 16.6, Apple is officially rolling out Siri in Hebrew for both HomePod and Apple TV.

As noted by The Verifier, the new option language for Siri is now showing up for users who have installed both iOS 16.6 RC and tvOS 16.6 RC (Release Candidates). The updates were made available to developers and beta testers on Tuesday but didn’t add any major new features.

Although Siri is already available in Hebrew on iPhone and iPad, Apple has never provided support for the language on Apple TV. Additionally, the HomePod is yet to launch in Israel. Therefore, Apple adding Hebrew language support to Siri on the HomePod suggests the company’s smart speaker could be coming soon to the country.

Based on previous software updates, Apple typically enables support for a new language in the HomePod when the company is about to launch its smart speaker in a new country. In July 2022, HomePod Software 15.6 added Norwegian and Swedish language support to Siri. In December, the HomePod mini was launched in Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

It’s worth noting that there are no Apple Retail Stores, or even the Apple Online Store, in Israel, so presumably, the HomePod and HomePod mini will be sold through authorized resellers there.

More about HomePod

The HomePod lineup has two different speakers. HomePod mini, introduced in 2020, is a much smaller version of Apple’s first smart speaker that was announced in 2017. The second-generation HomePod, on the other hand, is essentially the same original 2017 HomePod but with temperature and humidity sensors, as well as a removable power cord.

Both the HomePod mini and second-generation HomePod feature Siri and AirPlay support. They integrate with Apple HomeKit and function as a hub for smart home accessories. In the US, the HomePod mini costs $99, while the second-generation HomePod costs $299.

As for the software updates, there’s no word on when they’ll become available to the public. Considering Apple has already released RC builds, the official release should happen in the coming days.