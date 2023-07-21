 Skip to main content

iOS 17 public beta, Beats Studio Pro hands-on, AppleGPT

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 21 2023 - 1:35 pm PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Following the launch of the first public betas, Benjamin and Chance discuss how the betas are faring for them and their favorite features across Apple’s software releases this year. Chance gives his review of the new Betas Studio Pro headphones and how they compare to AirPods Max. Plus, Chance puts Benjamin in his place on GM’s plan to ditch CarPlay, and Apple has reportedly developed an internal-only version of ‘ChatGPT’ for employees as it experiments with generative AI technologies.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Comments

