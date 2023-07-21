iOS 17 public beta, Beats Studio Pro hands-on, AppleGPT

Following the launch of the first public betas, Benjamin and Chance discuss how the betas are faring for them and their favorite features across Apple’s software releases this year. Chance gives his review of the new Betas Studio Pro headphones and how they compare to AirPods Max. Plus, Chance puts Benjamin in his place on GM’s plan to ditch CarPlay, and Apple has reportedly developed an internal-only version of ‘ChatGPT’ for employees as it experiments with generative AI technologies.
Sponsored by Downie: Ever wished you could save a video from the Internet to your Mac? Downie is the answer. Downie supports YouTube and thousands of other sites. Get started for free.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Sponsored by Masterclass: Unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free 9to5Mac Happy Hour
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Apple releases iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public beta 1
- Top 10 features to try out with the iOS 17 public beta
- Review: Beats Studio Pro are here, and they make AirPods Max impossible to recommend (for now)
- Porsche unveils revamped CarPlay experience with climate controls and more
- GM dealers aren’t happy future EVs won’t support CarPlay
- Gurman: Apple using custom ‘Apple GPT’ chatbot internally as it plans for generative AI features in 2024
- Gurman: First M3 Apple Silicon Macs likely to launch in October
- Actors now on strike as Apple and other Hollywood studios fail to reach deal with Screen Actors Guild
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments