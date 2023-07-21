Limited iPhone 15 availability: Which would be the least frustrating option? [Poll]

Two reports yesterday suggested that there might be very limited iPhone 15 availability at launch. The biggest issue is said to be the slimmer bezels of the two Pro models, but it’s unclear as yet whether the non-Pro phones are likely to be affected by other production challenges.

If the issue does indeed only affect one or two models, then we already know what to expect, based on what happened with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 …

Apple will put the unaffected models on sale first, and delay availability for the affected ones.

With the iPhone 12, pandemic-related disruption saw availability of all four models delayed into the following quarter – but two of the models were delayed even further. The base model and the Pro went on sale a month later than usual, on October 23, while the Pro Max and mini were pushed into mid-November.

Similarly with the iPhone 14, the base model, Pro, and Pro Max all went on sale in mid-September, while the Plus wasn’t available until the following month.

But what if production delays are affecting all four models this year, as one of the two reports appeared to suggest?

Then Apple would need to make a choice:

Put them on sale in September, knowing there would be lengthy shipping delays for many

Hold off on orders until there is better availability in October, with prompt shipping

With the former option, you might be one of the lucky ones, and get your iPhone on day one. But you might place your order right away and still end up waiting weeks for it to arrive.

Which would you find less frustrating? Taking a gamble with very limited availability, or everyone waiting but then receiving their phones very soon after ordering?

Please take our poll to let us know what you think Apple should do.

Photo: Uday Mittal/Unsplash