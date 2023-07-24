Chicago man tracks down stolen motorcycle with AirTag, but police can’t help recover it

AirTags are great for finding lost bags, pets, and keys. Apple’s item tracker, however, is no match for property theft — especially when vehicles are involved.

Take this news bulletin out of Chicago, for example, where someone tracked down their stolen motorcycle using Find My.

The owner knows exactly where the bike was taken, thanks to the AirTag under the seat. However, police can only respond if the bike is seen out in the open.

Unless the bike is spotted on the street, a garage door is preventing the AirTag location from being actionable. Despite knowing exactly where the stolen bike is, the owner’s only option is to file an insurance claim as if the bike’s location was unknown.

A not-so-missing motorcycle is hardly the worst instance of an AirTag recovery story gone awry. Earlier this year, a 61-year-old woman was murdered after tracking down her stolen vehicle without contacting police.

The takeaway, however, should be to always contact authorities to deal with car theft — even if there’s little to nothing they can do. AirTags do often help police recover stolen vehicles, despite the unfortunate motorcycle situation.

On a lighter AirTag note, the governor of Minnesota has deployed an AirTag to track their adventurous cat who often attends weddings…