 Skip to main content

Super flexible Arc browser drops waitlist as it hits 1.0

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 25 2023 - 8:00 am PT
0 Comments

Experimental browsers, they grow up so fast. The Browser Company has been building Arc for several months now, and today the ultra-customizable app is graduating out of beta.

Arc version 1.0 is out today, and the Browser Company is dropping the waitlist to celebrate. Surfing the web in Arc previously required adding your name to a waitlist and being approved while the app was in beta.

For the next few days, there’s a new list you can add your name to as Arc collects names for its credits.

Inspired by the days of Apple engineers signing hardware internals, Arc features dedicated credits to recognize the early adopters who made the browser click. Submissions close on Friday.

Just a few days ago, Arc unveiled a couple new features including its minimal version of a toolbar and built-in picture-in-picture support for Google Meets.

And because Arc is based on Chromium, the super flexible browser works with Apple’s iCloud Passwords Chrome extension starting with macOS Sonoma. Folks are also using Arc’s new Zap feature to turn X back into Twitter, because words have meaning.

If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to see what the hype is all about, you can download Arc 1.0 without the waitlist starting now.

P.S. There’s a limited run, holographic Arc sticker available for a few bucks.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Arc

Arc

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.