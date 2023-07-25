Super flexible Arc browser drops waitlist as it hits 1.0

Experimental browsers, they grow up so fast. The Browser Company has been building Arc for several months now, and today the ultra-customizable app is graduating out of beta.

Arc version 1.0 is out today, and the Browser Company is dropping the waitlist to celebrate. Surfing the web in Arc previously required adding your name to a waitlist and being approved while the app was in beta.

For the next few days, there’s a new list you can add your name to as Arc collects names for its credits.

Inspired by the days of Apple engineers signing hardware internals, Arc features dedicated credits to recognize the early adopters who made the browser click. Submissions close on Friday.

Just a few days ago, Arc unveiled a couple new features including its minimal version of a toolbar and built-in picture-in-picture support for Google Meets.

And because Arc is based on Chromium, the super flexible browser works with Apple’s iCloud Passwords Chrome extension starting with macOS Sonoma. Folks are also using Arc’s new Zap feature to turn X back into Twitter, because words have meaning.

If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to see what the hype is all about, you can download Arc 1.0 without the waitlist starting now.

P.S. There’s a limited run, holographic Arc sticker available for a few bucks.