Apple sneakers for sale for $50,000 (not including sales tax)

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 26 2023 - 6:27 am PT
1 Comment
Apple sneakers, yours for $50k

If you’ve ever wanted to pick up a pair of Apple sneakers, and failed to do so at a conference in the 1990s, now’s your chance …

While Apple has retailed branded clothing at various times from the 1980s on, these particular sneakers were only available to employees, made as a giveaway for a conference.

Interestingly, auction house Sotheby’s isn’t actually putting these up for auction; instead, they are seeking a flat sum for them, of $50,000.

BBC News reports that Sotheby’s believes they will be a valued collectible.

Featuring a predominately white leather upper, “a standout detail” is the old rainbow Apple logo on both the tongue and next to the laces and will be “highly coveted”, said Sotheby’s.

The retailer described them as “one of the most obscure in existence”, highlighting the rarity of the sneakers and their value on the resale market.

They are said to be new and unworn, though the years have taken their toll, with some yellowing around the midsoles, and light marks on the toes.

Macworld notes that sales tax is not included. Still, it’s cheaper than a 4GB original iPhone, which recently sold for $190k, way more than the previous record of $63k for a model with the standard 8GB. Perhaps a smaller pair of sneakers would be worth more …

