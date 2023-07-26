iPhone 15 Pro: Action button functions revealed by iOS 17?

One of the most exciting new features coming to the iPhone 15 Pro is a dedicated button that will replace the mute switch. Instead of a toggle that flips back and forth, we expect the iPhone 15 Pro to feature what is essentially an Action button like on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what will it do?

According to code snippets discovered by Steve Moser and published on MacRumors, the new button that replaces the mute switch will have plenty of options for what can be assigned to a click. We’ll update our coverage if we corroborate the findings.

According to their findings, the iPhone 15 Pro button will have nine assignment options: Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos.

We expect silent mode to move to Control Center like on iPad and iPod touch. If the reported code snippets are correct, many of the other Control Center tile functions will be assignable to the new button above the volume buttons.

For iPhone photographers, being able to assign the new button to be a dedicated Camera app launcher will be especially useful.

Apple previously made a Smart Battery case that featured a dedicated button for launching the Camera app, but it went away with the move to the MagSafe version of the battery.

The dedicated camera button worked by automatically launching the Camera app with a single click – even if the display was off and the iPhone was locked. It sounds like that same convenience could come to many more functionalities on the iPhone starting with the iPhone 15 Pro in September.

