Thursday’s best deals: 15-inch M2 MacBook Air $100 off, MagSafe charger $29, more

Apple's new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. The recent release is now seeing a $100 discount to go alongside a perfect markdown on an official MagSafe Charger to take advantage of StandBy mode this fall at $29. And speaking of iPhone 14 accessories, a whole collection of Anker MagSafe power banks are also getting in on the savings and now start from $22.

Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time low

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is returning to the spotlight today with an all-time low discount. Just when you thought the dust had settled and we’d be moving on from the recent debut, Apple’s latest is returning to once again headline the savings today. Courtesy of a price cut via authorized Apple retailer Expercom, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air 8GB/256GB is now dropping to $1,199 in all four colors. Down from $1,299, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $100 in savings attached. This is only the second time pricing has fallen this low, matching the best price ever from the beginning of July.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Land one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers while they’re down to $29

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to score an official Apple MagSafe Charger with all of the buzz around StandBy mode, now is your chance. Woot is back this Thursday with an offer on the in-house accessory, dropping a new condition model down to $29. Delivery will set you back an extra $6 otherwise. Down from $39, this is now $10 off and marking the best price in months we’ve seen on a sealed model. We last saw an open-box condition unit hit $29, but now today’s offer matches that price with a little extra peace of mind in tow.

Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks on sale from $22

Back with a collection of offers across its lineup of MagSafe power banks, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering a series of iPhone 14 add-ons in all shapes and sizes with free shipping across the board. A favorite is offering the best discount of the year on Anker’s 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which is now dropping down to $55 in several styles. Typically fetching $80, you’re looking at 31% in savings alongside only the second time it has dropped this low.

As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering is also its most capable solution yet. Bringing twice the typical battery capacity that we see from the form-factor into your everyday carry, the iPhone 14 companion sports the same 7.5W output that even the official MagSafe Battery Pack does, though Anker does pack some extra power potential with a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices. That’s all backed with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other Anker MagSafe power banks:

