 Skip to main content

MLS Season Pass breaks viewership records with Lionel Messi debut

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 27 2023 - 10:00 am PT
0 Comments
Apple MLS Season Pass

Apple today announced that it had its 3 most-watched matches ever on MLS Season Pass in the past week, between July 19 – July 26.

Although Apple did not specifically attribute the growth in viewership to anything in particular, the timing is obvious: last week saw the arrival of football superstar Lionel Messi join Inter Miami, with his MLS debut taking place on Friday, July 21.

Messi has played twice so far in the MLS, on Friday against Cruz Azul and last night against Atlanta United, leading his team to victory both times.

Interestingly, Apple noted it had its 3 most-watched matches ever, which means a non-Messi match must be included in that, perhaps a good indicator that the MLS as a whole is garnering a wider audience, not just Inter Miami games.

Additionally, Apple said that across those 3 matches, viewers were evenly split between the English and Spanish broadcasts. As a reminder, MLS Season Pass broadcasts all games with separate English and Spanish language streams, plus a French-language stream for any game involving a Canadian team.

As usual, Apple declines to release exact subscriber numbers and official viewing figures for its video streaming services. A report from earlier this week said MLS Season Pass was approaching the 1 million subscriber mark, notably hitting that milestone before Messi’s arrival.

As part of a ten-year deal between MLS and Apple, the Apple TV app is the exclusive streaming home of all Major League Soccer regular season matches, Leagues Cup matches and more. MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries, streaming all matches with no blackouts or geographic restrictions. Apple reportedly pays around $250 million annually for the rights.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…
MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.