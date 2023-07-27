 Skip to main content

Slack outage now fixed, but you may need to restart your apps

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 27 2023 - 4:22 am PT
0 Comments
Slack outage | Photo of Mac with Slack webpage open

Widespread reports of a Slack outage this morning were acknowledged by the company, which escalated its investigation from an initial report of “trouble sending messages” to a full-scale “outage” …

Slack outage

Downdetector showed a big spike in reports starting at around 5 a.m. ET. Slack later posted a status update acknowledging issues.

Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.

This was later upgraded to a service outage.

Slack experiencing an outage across the app. Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows and various other actions in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.

Now fixed, but may need to restart apps

Not too long afterward, the company said it had resolved the issue. For those still experiencing problems, Slack advises reloading apps.

Slack is now back up and all features are functional. Users may need to reload their apps to see this restoration. We appreciate your patience during our investigation of this outage.

The total outage reportedly lasted 1h 5m, with the company later stating that it was caused by human error, when an erroneous change was made to the configuration of an internal tool.

Photo: Stephen Phillips/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps & Updates

Apps & Updates
Slack

Slack

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor