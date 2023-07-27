Slack outage now fixed, but you may need to restart your apps

Widespread reports of a Slack outage this morning were acknowledged by the company, which escalated its investigation from an initial report of “trouble sending messages” to a full-scale “outage” …

Slack outage

Downdetector showed a big spike in reports starting at around 5 a.m. ET. Slack later posted a status update acknowledging issues.

Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.

This was later upgraded to a service outage.

Slack experiencing an outage across the app. Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows and various other actions in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.

Now fixed, but may need to restart apps

Not too long afterward, the company said it had resolved the issue. For those still experiencing problems, Slack advises reloading apps.

Slack is now back up and all features are functional. Users may need to reload their apps to see this restoration. We appreciate your patience during our investigation of this outage.

The total outage reportedly lasted 1h 5m, with the company later stating that it was caused by human error, when an erroneous change was made to the configuration of an internal tool.

Photo: Stephen Phillips/Unsplash