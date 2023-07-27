Verizon and AT&T raising prices for the second time this year, here’s who is impacted

In the spring of this year, we saw both Verizon and AT&T raise their prices. Now both carriers have shared that customers on legacy plans will be seeing another increase between $2.50 and $3/month per line. Here are all the details.

The increased prices from both Verizon and AT&T are set to take effect in August.

First up, spotted by CNET, AT&T has started emailing customers and published a new support document about its upcoming change to anyone with the older “Unlimited Elite” plan.

We’re increasing the monthly charge on our retired Unlimited Elite plan. This increase will allow us to continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect. You’ll see the price increase starting on your August bill.

Phone lines added before August 1, 2022, will increase by $2.50 per line.

Wearables, tablets, non-phone devices, and any lines added August 1, 2022 and after aren’t affected by this change.

No surprise, AT&T includes a blurb about changing to one of its “current plans” that it says provides “the most value for your dollar.”

Verizon has also started emailing customers about its price bump. Shared by Aaron, legacy unlimited plans are going up by $3/month per line.

Verizon also says “No action is required” for those that want to stay on their legacy plan but it invites users to “explore our new myPlan” options.

As a refresher, Verizon launched its current myPlan plans back in May. We’ve got a detailed breakdown looking at how it compares to the legacy plans if you want to consider changing.

Verizon is punishing those who do not switch to their new plans by increasing the price of the legacy plans. pic.twitter.com/sjeIGfL844 — Aaron (@aaronp613) July 27, 2023

9to5Mac’s Take

While the overall price increase isn’t that high for either carrier, the idea of another bump may be enough for customers to consider switching carriers.

With T-Mobile continuing its performance lead over Verizon and AT&T in independent studies and usually offering more affordable plans, these August price increases could be a net gain for the Un-carrier.

