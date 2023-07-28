Apple Maps expands ‘detailed city experience’ feature

Apple Maps started rolling out an awesome interactive feature called “detailed city experience” as part of iOS 15 in 2021. After launching in just four cities, the feature has reached more than 20 locations around the globe.

At launch, this is how Apple described the detailed new Maps feature:

Apple Maps introduces a new way to navigate cities with a visually stunning 3D map that offers unprecedented detail for neighborhoods, commercial districts, marinas, buildings, and more. Now users can see elevation details across a city, new road labels, and hundreds of custom-designed landmarks like Coit Tower in San Francisco, Dodger Stadium in LA, the Statue of Liberty in NYC, and the Royal Albert Hall in London, with more to come. A beautiful nighttime mode with a moonlit glow activates at dusk.

Apple currently includes these cities on its list of locations that support the detailed city experience in Maps:

Atlanta, GA

Berlin, Germany

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Hamburg, Germany

Las Vegas, NV

London, United Kingdom

Los Angeles, CA

Melbourne, Australia

Miami, FL

Montréal, Canada

Munich, Germany

New York, NY

Paris, France

Philadelphia, PA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Seattle, WA

Sydney, Australia

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Washington, DC

However, it appears that at least two additional cities have gone live. One confirmed location is Houston, Texas, where Apple Maps now includes a rich 3D with custom-designed views including NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, and Shell Energy Stadium. Apple has also introduced the detailed city experience feature to Dallas, Texas.

For an example of what being a detailed city experience in Apple Maps means, compare these screenshots of Houston versus Denver:

You can find the official list of cities with the detailed city experience in Apple Maps here. For clues on which cities could be coming soon, this blog tracks which cities are likely coming based on specific data.

Thanks Nick!