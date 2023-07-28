Apple Watch Ultra now $50 off in Friday’s best deals, AirTags $21 each, Magic Keyboard $70, more

Heading into the weekend, 9to5Toys has all of Friday’s best deals on tap. Headlined by $50 discounts on Apple Watch Ultra styles, you’ll also be able to grab a 4-pack of AirTags at $85 – the lowest price of the year. Then go check out Apple’s official Magic Keyboard while it is dropping to $70 with a rare discount attached. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 on Apple Watch Ultra styles

Flagship Apple Watch Ultra models are capping off this week’s best deals courtesy of an Amazon sale. Dropping both the Trail and Alpine Loop styles to $749 across various designs, the savings today now land at $50 off the usual $799 price tag. These are the second-best offers of the year across the board and come within $20 of the previously-tracked all-time low from back in June. We also notably didn’t see Prime Day price cuts, so your chance to save this summer has finally arrived.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our hands-on piece.

Grab a 4-pack of AirTags at $85

Apple’s AirTags didn’t go on sale during Amazon’s shopping event last week, leaving shoppers high and dry. Now the post Prime Day discounts are rolling in, and that means you can actually save on the popular item finders. Right now, a 4-pack of AirTags drops down to $85 from its usual $99 going rate for the first time in nearly two months. This is the second-best discount of the year and delivers each of the trackers for $21 each. It’s $3 under our previous mention, too.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators are a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s official Magic Keyboard is down to its best price of the year at $70

Joining the other official Apple peripherals that went on sale for your Mac desktop earlier in the week, Woot is completing the trifecta by offering a discount on the official Apple Magic Keyboard. The standard model arrives with a drop down to $70 from its usual $99 going rate. You’d otherwise pay a $6 delivery fee. This is the first time since back in March that we’ve seen any chance to save, while also marking the best discount of the year at $29 off.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. This may not be the newer Touch ID model, but it’ll still upgrade your setup for far less.

Best trade-in deals

