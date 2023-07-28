 Skip to main content

Instapaper for iOS and macOS adds article reordering, better Shortcuts integration, more

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 28 2023 - 10:52 am PT
0 Comments

Instapaper has been on a tear this summer after a major update in May brought CarPlay support. Updates to the iOS and macOS apps this week continue the trend with better ways to manage articles and improved integration with Shortcuts.

This week’s Instapaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac is jam packed with new features and enhancements.

The first notable change is the ability to drag and drop to reorder articles in your queue. This lets you easily bump articles you really want to read to the top.

That’s especially useful if you want to manually sort articles to listen to while driving with the new text-to-speech feature for CarPlay. Drag and drop reordering is also available on the web.

Also new for iOS and macOS is persistent sorting preferences between sessions. Sorting options on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac include newest saved, oldest saved, longest articles, shortest articles, read progress, recently read, and popularity.

Instapaper for iOS has also modernized swipe action options as well as the long press gesture. From the Instapaper announcement:

Swipe actions are fully customizable in Settings > Swipe Actions, and you can set different swipe actions for short or long swipes. If you decide you prefer the classic swipe actions, you can still enable those in Settings > Swipe Actions.

Lastly, long pressing an article will now show a full list of article options including Like, Move, Archive, Delete, Redownload, Edit, Send to Kindle, and Share.

Lastly, Instapaper has improved Siri, Search, and Shortcuts integration by adding new “intents” for opening your last article or a specific folder.

For instance, you can open your most recent article by saying “Hey Siri, Open Last Article in Instapaper”. You can open a folder by saying “Hey Siri, Open Folder in Instapaper”, and then saying the folder name when prompted.

Users will also notice the use of haptic feedback (which can be disabled in settings), the ability to shake to undo archiving articles, and link previews in articles using long press. Instapaper has also fixed an iOS 17 bug that crashed the app when highlighting text.

The team behind Instapaper says future updates will focus on the app’s Notes feature as well as the Android version of the app. If you haven’t used Instapaper in a while, these recent updates have made it useful in new ways so check it out.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Instapaper

Instapaper

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.