Ulysses, the popular writing app for iPhone, iPad and Mac, is getting new features today with the update to version 31. With the update, users can now write equations using LaTeX and preview them in the editor. In addition, Ulysses 31 also comes with options to duplicate projects and other improvements.

What’s new with Ulysses 31

As detailed by Ulysses, the app now supports equations in LaTeX. For those unfamiliar, LaTeX is a document preparation system used for the communication and publication of scientific documents. With Ulysses 31, users can not only write equations in LaTeX but also preview such equations in the editor.

The app also lets users export equations to many different formats, such as PDF and Markdown, and even publish them to WordPress and other platforms. More specifically, this is what’s new when it comes to LaTeX support:

Write equations using LaTeX

Preview equations in the editor

Export equations to PDF, DOCX, HTML, ePub, and Markdown

Publish equations to WordPress, Ghost, and Micro.blog

But there’s more coming with the update. According to the release notes, Ulysses 31 also adds options to duplicate and archive projects. In addition to the new features, the update comes with bug fixes and enhancements, including:

Ulysses should launch a bit faster now, especially with large libraries and lots of projects

Downloading lots of sheets from iCloud should also be much faster

Some sync conflicts are now resolved automatically

The publishing status of sheets is no longer lost when moving sheets to a project

Fixed an issue where erased projects would still appear in backups

Download it now

Ulysses is available on the App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad. After the trial period, you can unlock the full version across all platforms for $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. It’s also available via Setapp, which offers over 200 iPhone and Mac apps for a single $9.99 per month subscription.