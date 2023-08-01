Deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $149 off low, Level Lock+ first discount to $284, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now live and headlined by the lowest price yet on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $149 off. It’s joined by the first ever discount on the new Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys support at $284, as well as a rare offer on the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro has never sold for less

The best price ever has just landed on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, at least if you’re looking to bring home a 256GB model. Right now thanks to Amazon, the most recent addition to the professional end of the iPadOS stable is dropping down to $1,050. Normally fetching $1,199, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings while delivering a deeper discount than ever before. It clocks in at $99 under our previous mention and is the only time we’ve seen more than a $100 discount.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

First ever discount lands on new Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys

The very first chance to save on the new Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys has arrived. Now down to $284 on Amazon, today’s offer lands from the usual $329 price tag that you’d pay for the other finishes. It amounts to $45 in savings and is of course a new all-time low, just like you’d expect from the first-ever discount.

Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock. We explore the whole package in our hands-on review.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac drops to $170

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for $127. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $23 in savings and a rare offer at that. This is $5 under the previous markdown we saw, for comparison, and a new 2023 time low. Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Dock your iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Anker’s 15W MagSafe stand

Anker’s new triangular MagGo 15W MagSafe charger is now returning to the all-time low for only the second time. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the 3-in-1 charging station drops to $103.99 shipped from its usual $140 price tag. It’s $36 off and matching the best price ever for the only other time outside of Prime Day. Anker’s newest multi-device charging station is ready to handle your entire Apple everyday carry with a spot for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The star of the show is the 15W MagSafe charger, which arrives at a slight angle for propping up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Then there’s an Apple Watch puck hanging off the side that can refuel your wearable at 5W speeds. And lastly, packed into the unique triangular design is a 5W pad for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

Eve’s latest HomeKit Light Switch with Thread drops to $37.50

Amazon is now offering the Eve HomeKit Light Switch with Thread for $37.46 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re now looking at a 25% price cut and a new all-time low. This clocks in at $2.50 under previous mentions, as well. Making it more affordable to automate overhead lighting versus having to swap every individual bulb, this Eve Light Switch installs right into the wall. That lets it control the lighting setup you already have, relying on Bluetooth or Thread in order to also ditch any need for an extra hub. It connects in with HomeKit, amongst other smart home platforms and lets you turn the lights on or off with your voice, or by leveraging automations.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]