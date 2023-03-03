HomeKit Weekly: Does Home Key support make the Level Lock+ the best smart lock?

I’ve tried a number of smart locks over the years. I’ve typically always landed on the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock as my go-to recommendation because it was easy to install, didn’t require you to use a new key, and also let the outside deadbolt remain the same to fit in with the exterior of your home. I recently installed the Level Lock+ with Home Key support – keep reading to learn if it’s the best smart lock on the market.

What is Home Key?

An important part of understanding why you might want to choose the Level Lock+ is understanding the benefits of Home Key. While Level sells multiple locks, before deciding on which one you want, you need to think through if Home Key is a worthy upgrade because it does add to the cost. Home Key support allows your iPhone or Apple Watch to act as an NFC unlock so you don’t have to rely on unlocking via Bluetooth or the Level app. It’ll work even if your iPhone is dead. Power Reserve remains active for up to five hours after your iPhone has died; even if your iPhone runs out of power, you’ll still be able to unlock your door using Home Key. Of course, your traditional key (Level includes 2) and NFC cards will always work as well. Basically, the work flow is, walk up to your door, tap your lock with your iPhone or Apple Watch – boom, it’s unlocked.

Personally, I think it’s a worthy upgrade over Level’s traditional locks. If Home Key isn’t a required feature, but HomeKit support (for the automations) is, then you’ll want to check out the Level Bolt Smart Deadbolt, Level Lock Smart Lock, or the Level Lock Smart Lock – Touch Edition. The latter is virtually identical to the model with Home Key support sans the Home Key option. Overall, I’ve found using Home Key to be the best way to use the lock, but each use case will vary.

Installation process

The vast majority of your installation time will be actually removing your old one and reinstalling the new one. The “smart” part of the lock will only take a couple of minutes. 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin did a nice walk through of the installation in a video from a few months back. Overall, if you can use a screw driver and follow instructions, you’ll be set. Even if you’ve never installed a door lock, it’s pretty much fool-proof. Level Lock+ has an adjustable backset that fits both 2 ⅜” and 2 ¾” profiles, so it should fit with any door. and it comes with two strike plates for strike plate cutouts measuring 2¼” or 2 ¾” in height.

Adding Level Lock+ to HomeKit and the Level app

Once you put the battery in the Level Lock+, you’ll hear an audible chime. You’ll then want to head to the Level app and start the installation process over Bluetooth. You’ll likely have a firmware upgrade, and then you’ll run through the setup process. You’ll be given the opportunity to add additional Level Home administrators, configure your smart cards, and set up your auto lock settings. Once you’re finished, you’ll be given the opportunity to add the Lock to HomeKit. The HomeKit code is inside the box, and I’d highly recommend making a copy of it somewhere as well. Once it’s in HomeKit, you’ll see an option to add a Home Key to your Wallet.

Using Home Key is a glorious experience. You walked up, hold your iPhone to your Lock, and it unlocks. It’s a magical experience! It’s one of those “Apple products” moments that I don’t think Apple gets enough credit for.

Once you set it up, you’ll find the new Home Key in your Apple Wallet ready to use.

Wrap-up on Level Lock+

There’s a lot to like here if you use HomeKit. It supports HomeKit automations. It supports Home Key. It looks fantastic on your door. It’s so small, you wouldn’t even know it was a smart lock unless you heard it unlock via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. There are a variety of ways to unlock it: keys, NFC cards, Level app, Home app, or Home Key. For the Apple household, it’s the smart lock that’s going to best integrate into your lifestyle.

It can be purchased directly from Level or from the Apple Store. If Home Key support isn’t a priority for you, or you want a lower-cost option with the Level Lock style, check out the Level Bolt Smart Deadbolt, Level Lock Smart Lock, or the Level Lock Smart Lock – Touch Edition.