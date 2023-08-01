 Skip to main content

Apple unveils ‘Pay the Apple Way’ campaign with TikTok creators, billboards, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 1 2023 - 11:59 am PT
Last week, a mysterious new “Pay the Apple Way” hashtag went live on Twitter, seemingly teasing a forthcoming announcement or advertising campaign.

That campaign has now been made official, with Apple touting a multi-national advertising push that showcases the ease and convenience of using Apple Pay.

Apple is launching this new campaign today in the United States and the United Kingdom. The campaign includes a number of different components, including billboard and banner advertising in cities such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester in the United Kingdom and Atlanta and Dallas in the United States.

Apple is also teaming up with a handful of creators from TikTok to promote the “Pay the Apple Way” campaign. These videos will feature creators highlighting the possibilities and efficiencies offered by using Apple Pay for contactless payments. “Can I _____ with Apple Pay?,” each creator will ask in these collab videos.

And finally, the campaign will include four traditional video advertisements that humorously showcase the ease of Apple Pay.  

