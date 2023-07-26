 Skip to main content

Apple mysteriously launches new Twitter marketing campaign for Apple Pay

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 26 2023 - 1:35 am PT
3 Comments

Via Hashmoji, Apple has just launched a marketing campaign for two hashtags relating to Apple Pay: Both #ApplePay and #PayTheAppleWay hashtags are now accompanied by the tick icon in tweets.

It is possible that Apple is simply taking the summer to market Apple Pay more aggressively, especially as we have seen the service roll out to a lot more countries in recent weeks. But the new hashmojis also fuel speculation that a major new Apple Pay-related product announcement is imminent.

Sometimes, Apple merely sets up branded hashmoji (née hashflags) to support the launch of a new ad campaign. In this case, you can expect a new video commercial to go live this week.

But it’s also possible that Apple has new Apple Pay features to unveil. One such candidate would be the official rollout of Apple Pay Later, which has been in a “prerelease” phase available to select customers for a few months.

Other announcements could include the long-awaited launches of things like Apple Pay Cash and Apple Card in countries outside of the US, something that international Apple users have been waiting for for many years. There have been vague murmurs recently that Apple is readying an Apple Card-like service for India.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution fi…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.