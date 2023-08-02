Save $450 on 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook in today’s best deals, Satechi TB4 docks from $160, Aqara HomeKit gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Wednesday, courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today, a $450 discount is offering the best price of the year on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro to go alongside a pair of Thunderbolt 4 docks from Satechi that start from $160. Plus, this Apple Home Key smart lock from Aqara is seeing one of its first discounts to $174. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $450 on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom today is offering one of the best prices ever on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Outfitted with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the savings today drop the base configuration down to $1,549 shipped. Typically fetching $1,999, today’s offer is clocking in at $450 off while delivering the best discount of the year on a new condition model. This is $1 under our previous mention from an Amazon markdown.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year for a closer look at the features.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 docks on sale from $160

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront today is discounting a pair of Thunderbolt 4 docks, both of which are headlined by its all-new 16-in-1 Multiport Dock at $294. Typically fetching $350, this new debut just hit the scene last month and is now on sale for only the second time. It’s $56 off that usual MSRP in order to land within $14 of the all-time low set during a limited-time launch promotion. This is also the second-best price to date.

Perfect for turning that new 15-inch MacBook Air or new M2 Pro MacBook Pro into a more desktop-worthy machine, the new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is up to the task with 16 ports at your disposal. It connects to your machine with a single TB4 cable, which on top of handling 40Gb/s of bandwidth, can also send 96W of power to your host device. As far as ports go, you’ll find a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 slots, which can be used interchangeably to drive a pair of 4K60 displays. Gigabit Ethernet is right off to the side, which is joined by a USB 3.2 10Gb/s port and four USB 3.2 slots (of both the 10Gb/s and 5Gb/s variety). There’s some extra front-facing I/O for less permanent fixtures in your workstation, too.

Plus, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Dock is also on sale at $160, down from $200.

Rare discount lands on Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Apple Home Key

Not letting Level have all of the fun, Aqara is stepping in to discount its competing smart lock with Apple Home Key support. Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, the new Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 sells for $174. Down from $190, this is only the third discount to date and a rare chance to save on the recent release. Earlier this summer, we dove into what you can expect from the new smart lock and walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

As for how the new release stacks up, Apple HomeKit support really is the star of the show. But it won’t just work with Siri and the rest of your iPhone-friendly accessories, but also with Home Key tech that allows you to unlock just by tapping your phone to the lock with NFC. Otherwise, you’re looking at a sleek front door upgrade with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 that sports a built-in touchscreen and fingerprint sensor for some other ways to unlock without your keys.

