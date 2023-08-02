The cost of Apple tech – in the form of an iPhone and Apple Watch – has been accepted as disability-related expenses, as part of a social care assessment of a severely disabled man who relies on Siri for much of his daily routine …

In the UK, local government provides social care assistance for severely disabled people, in the form of home help. For example, quadriplegic Colin Hughes needs a visiting care assistant to operate a ceiling-mounted hoist to get him from his bed to his wheelchair each morning.

The cost of this care is subsidized, but those receiving it need to pay part of the cost, depending on their income and level of savings.

The cost of disability-related expenses can be deducted to reduce the cost, and Hughes asked for the cost of his iPhone and Apple Watch to be included in these deductions. This was refused.

He then sent them a link to the day-in-the-life video I shot last year, showing the key role played by Siri in everything from making phone calls to opening his front door.

Following this, the assessor changed his ruling, accepting that the Apple technology was indeed disability-related expenditure. The assessor also thanked Hughes for opening his eyes to the value of the tech.

Thank you for sharing the video with me. It is a real eye-opener for me and I will pass this on to the members of the financial assessment team, as we all need to be more open-minded as to what is disability related expenditure. If you are happy for me to do so I will use your video as part of a learning session for the team.

As Hughes commented, this is now something that will help shape social care assessments across three different London boroughs (local councils), and hopefully beyond.