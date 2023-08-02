 Skip to main content

Apple tech accepted as social care expenses for disabled man after 9to5Mac video

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 2 2023 - 7:01 am PT
4 Comments
iPhone and Apple Watch accepted as social care expenses | Ceiling hoist transfer from bed to wheelchair

The cost of Apple tech – in the form of an iPhone and Apple Watch – has been accepted as disability-related expenses, as part of a social care assessment of a severely disabled man who relies on Siri for much of his daily routine …

In the UK, local government provides social care assistance for severely disabled people, in the form of home help. For example, quadriplegic Colin Hughes needs a visiting care assistant to operate a ceiling-mounted hoist to get him from his bed to his wheelchair each morning.

The cost of this care is subsidized, but those receiving it need to pay part of the cost, depending on their income and level of savings.

The cost of disability-related expenses can be deducted to reduce the cost, and Hughes asked for the cost of his iPhone and Apple Watch to be included in these deductions. This was refused.

He then sent them a link to the day-in-the-life video I shot last year, showing the key role played by Siri in everything from making phone calls to opening his front door.

Following this, the assessor changed his ruling, accepting that the Apple technology was indeed disability-related expenditure. The assessor also thanked Hughes for opening his eyes to the value of the tech.

Thank you for sharing the video with me. It is a real eye-opener for me and I will pass this on to the members of the financial assessment team, as we all need to be more open-minded as to what is disability related expenditure. If you are happy for me to do so I will use your video as part of a learning session for the team.

As Hughes commented, this is now something that will help shape social care assessments across three different London boroughs (local councils), and hopefully beyond.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Siri

Siri

Siri is Apple's personal assistant technology th…
iPhone 14 accessibility

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor