Back in March, we heard from The Verge that Sonos was working on the second generation of its portable Move speaker. Now details have surfaced including impressive battery life, stereo sound upgrade, line-in joining WiFi and Bluetooth, a new color option, and more.

Chris Welch at The Verge is back with another Sonos scoop. While at first the Move 2 portable speaker was expected to be a more iterative update, it turns out the company has some great improvements planned.

While the overall design is the same as the original, the Move 2 will come in a new “olive” colorway (shown above) that joins black and white. And the new touch controls on the top have been updated to match the new Sonos Era 300 and 100.

But the guts are where the new portable speaker stands apart from its predecessor. Jumping up from a 10-hour battery life, the Move 2 will come with a huge 24-hour battery life. Sonos has also designed it to sip less power in standby mode.

When it comes to performance, the Move 2 includes stereo sound, the ability to play Bluetooth audio across a Sonos system along with WiFi, and another addition will be the option to use wired line-in via USB-C.

Like the original Move, the Move 2 will come with IP65 dust and water resistance and also features drop protection.

HomeKit/AirPlay support should remain intact like its predecessor but the Move 2 uses WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Verge believes the Sonos Move 2 should launch in “late September” at a bit of a price bump – $449 instead of the $399 of the first-gen version.

9to5Mac’s Take

Although it’s been four years since the original Move launched, it’s held up very well in my experience when it comes to audio performance, features, and durability. It’s a versatile speaker for both outdoors and indoors with WiFi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay support.

I think the Move 2 sounds like a great upgrade with more than double the battery life, improved stereo sound, and more.

What do you think? Does it seem worth the more expensive $449 price tag? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Official image via The Verge