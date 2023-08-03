 Skip to main content

Pok Pok iOS update brings summer fair fun to the Islands toy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 3 2023 - 6:56 am PT
Pok Pok Playroom Islands

After launching the all-new World Puzzle toy last month, Pok Pok Playroom has received another update today that encourages growth with creativity, storytelling, imagination, logic, and much more. Here’s what’s new with this wonderful app for kids.

This year Pok Pok has seen the launch of three new toys with Islands, Radio, and World Puzzle. In today’s update, both Islands and Radio have some fun upgrades.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the latest release:

Dust off your pool floatie, pour a lemonade, sit back and relax: It’s summer in Pok Pok!

  • Islands gets its first update with a Summer fair, including mind-boggling rides, fun activities, and refreshing snacks.
  • A street caravan is visiting Town! Behold dazzling street performances with new characters like a breakdancer, a fire-breather, and many more.
  • Radio expands with brand new summer hits!

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids, it’s an amazing app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In two years, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 19 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial with monthly or yearly plans available after that.

