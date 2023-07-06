 Skip to main content

Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids launches creative ‘World Puzzle’ toy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 6 2023 - 10:53 am PT
Following great updates this year that brought the new Radio and Islands toys, the award-winning Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received its latest update. The new release introduces the “World Puzzle” toy that encourages growth with creativity, storytelling, imagination, logic, and much more.

The new toy arrives as Pok Pok‘s take on letting kiddos piece together a dynamic, living world. Here’s how the developer describes it:

Bring your very own world to life in World Puzzle! Kids will piece and puzzle a living world together as it grows and flourishes alongside them

Here’s what to expect:

  • Kids will build a world of their own, brick by brick, with a wide assortment of buildings, landmarks, plants, paths, and more!
  • Build rural communities with flourishing farms and cozy villages, alongside lively suburbs and bustling cities.
  • A variety of unique people and animals inhabit and enjoy the world as it evolves and thrives.
  • Soft sounds and worldly ambience will bring the environment to life.
  • Discover hidden surprises as the world expands and grows.

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids, it’s an amazing app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In two years, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 18 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

