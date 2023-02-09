Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets a fresh world to explore, create, and learn with new Islands toy

Continuing on with monthly major updates, the award-winning kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom is out today with its latest big release, the Islands toy. The new ocean world is designed to encourage growth with creative thinking, storytelling, curiosity, fine motor skills, sorting, sharing, collecting, and more.

Today’s release comes just a couple of weeks after Pok Pok got a Lunar New Year update. Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new Islands toy:

“Explore our oceans, learn about diverse sea life and all of the flora and fauna in the tropical corners of our world.”

﻿﻿An expansive new world of tropical Islands with unique landmarks, geography, and systems

﻿﻿Bustling and colourful sea life to engage with and collect

A new cast of characters and animals help tell brand new stories

﻿﻿Package and ship crates at the harbor, care for animals at the Wildlife Rescue, or take a trip to the great big bubbling volcano

﻿﻿Hit the open ocean with an exciting range of boats and vehicles

﻿﻿Relax and enjoy the soothing sounds of the rolling ocean, or explore a wide range of new hand-crafted sounds

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s a phenomenal app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 15 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

For the nitty gritty on why I think this app is so great for kiddos, check out my original review:

And here are some of the updates Pok Pok has launched over the past months:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: