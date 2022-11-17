Pok Pok Playroom immersive iOS app for kids gets new ‘Connect The Dots’ toy

Continuing on after great updates like a music Sequencer, Marble Machine, Space, and Halloween content, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another new release. “Connect The Dots” offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, curiosity, fine motor skills, spatial awareness, problem-solving, and more.

Here’s how Pok Pok Playroom describes its new Connect The Dots toy:

“Explore a new way to get creative with Connect The Dots! Draw, design, experiment, and connect the dots with this new drawing-based toy.”

Kids will connect the dots on a grid-lined canvas and play with geometry and shape, unleashing their inner artist.

﻿﻿The new canvas provides new limits, challenging kids to push their imagination and understanding of shape, line, patterns and counting.

Grid based design will help lay foundations of early maths, number ﻿﻿sense, and spacial awareness.

All drawings are saved in the Parental Area of the app!

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s a phenomenal app that my own kids use. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 11 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

