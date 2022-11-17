Pok Pok Playroom immersive iOS app for kids gets new ‘Connect The Dots’ toy

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 17th 2022 6:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
Pok Pok Playroom Connect The Dots
0 Comments

Continuing on after great updates like a music SequencerMarble MachineSpace, and Halloween content, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another new release. “Connect The Dots” offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, curiosity, fine motor skills, spatial awareness, problem-solving, and more.

Here’s how Pok Pok Playroom describes its new Connect The Dots toy:

“Explore a new way to get creative with Connect The Dots! Draw, design, experiment, and connect the dots with this new drawing-based toy.”

  • Kids will connect the dots on a grid-lined canvas and play with geometry and shape, unleashing their inner artist.
  • ﻿﻿The new canvas provides new limits, challenging kids to push their imagination and understanding of shape, line, patterns and counting.
    Grid based design will help lay foundations of early maths, number
  • ﻿﻿sense, and spacial awareness.
  • All drawings are saved in the Parental Area of the app!

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s a phenomenal app that my own kids use. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 11 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Pok Pok Playroom

Pok Pok Playroom

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12