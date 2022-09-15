Award-winning Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets ‘Space’ update for Busy Book toy

Following the launch of great new additions this year like a music Sequencer, Shops toy, and Marble Machine, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another major update today. The Busy Book toy now has a new Space section that offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with imagination, curiosity, problem-solving, cause and effect, storytelling, and much more.

In just over one year since launching, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped nine impressive major updates.

Today’s update brings a fantastic Space section to the Busy Book. Here’s how Pok Pok describes it:

Brand new illustrations and animations bring Space closer to our players, inspiring them to look beyond the stars.

Gentle, hand recorded sound effects add to the experience of calm, self-guided discovery.

A variety of new characters join the already diverse and inclusive Busy Book family.

We joined forces with a real rocket scientist to go above and beyond with this update.

Planets and meteors will be accompanied by satellites, control centers, the ISS, and so much more!

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

If you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

“I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.”

