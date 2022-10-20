Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets in the Halloween spirit

Pok Pok Halloween update
Following the launch of updates like a music SequencerMarble Machine, and Space content, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another new release. Many of the app’s toys have new Halloween content that offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with imagination, curiosity, storytelling, fine motor skills, cause and effect, and more.

In just a year and a half, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped ten impressive updates

Now the latest update is a fun Halloween release:

“Kids will get into the Halloween spirit with new and unique role-playing opportunities spread across a variety of toys. Celebrate with new foods, costumes, decorations, trick-or-treating and all kinds of fun festive things to find.”

Here’s what to look for:

  • A Spooky fair is visiting Town, including a Hot Air Balloon Festival, creepy decorations, hidden candy baskets to find, and a parade of costumed characters.
  • House has transformed into a Haunted House, with dusty furniture, cobwebs, a functional cauldron and a wardrobe full of costumes.
  • Shops gets a Spooky makeover with new toys, freaky food items, and creepy toy-wide decorations. Play dress up and go trick-or-treating!
  • Silly Blocks? More like Spooky Blocks! The addition of new themed blocks and ghastly Block Characters takes this eerie expansion to new heights!

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

If you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

“I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.”

