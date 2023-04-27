Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets ‘Radio’ to foster musical development

Following up after an Earth Day update, Pok Pok Playroom for iOS has released its newest addition. Radio comes as the latest toy to help kiddos with musical development and exploration, sharing, storytelling, creative thinking, curiosity, and more.

Moving beyond nursery rhymes and more traditional music for little ones, Pok Pok has built Radio to encourage “kids to develop a sense of autonomy and self-confidence through discovery and exploration.”

That means a variety of genres at launch and an expanding library of songs over time.

Get your groove on with Radio! Kids will navigate a growing library of hand-crafted musical tracks featuring a wide range of styles and genres.

Here’s what to expect with Radio at launch:

Enjoy 8 unique songs, with new additions throughout the year.

A wide variety of genres, including rock, reggae, hip hop, folk music and more!

Each track is uniquely hand-recorded by our in-house sound designer.

Songs from Radio will be featured across the Pok Pok toy catalogue, with new bands playing in the Town concert venue, and on radios found in House and Shops.

Regular Radio updates will help highlight holidays and events with thematic music for many special occasions.

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s an amazing app that my own kids use – I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In less than two years, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 17 impressive updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

For all the details on why I think this app is so great for kiddos, check out my original review:

And here are some of the updates Pok Pok has launched over the past months: