Thursday’s best deals are now live courtesy of 9to5Toys, this time ushering in a chance to score an all-time low on AirPods Pro 2 at $199. Also getting in on the savings at the best price yet, Nanoleaf’s new Essentials Matter smart home gear starts at $16 to go alongside these official 45mm Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands from $27. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 now pack conversational awareness

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 have returned to the all-time low. The newest addition to the AirPods family delivers the lineup’s most compelling features, and now you can score all of those for the best price ever. Courtesy of Amazon, the second-generation pair of Apple AirPods Pro sell for $199. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and arriving with $50 in savings attached to land at the all-time low for one of the first few times. Today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve covered since back in June and is $1 under previous mentions. We break down all of the new features that make the whole true wireless earbuds experience even better below the fold, or over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Now outfitted with Adapative Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Nanoleaf’s new Essentials Matter smart home gear on sale

Earlier this year, Nanoleaf launched a pair of new Matter smart home accessories, and now one of the first chances to save on the batch are going live. Dropping in price at Amazon, the savings today kick off with the Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip at $40. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second discount so far. The markdown matches the all-time low, as well. Ready to expand your HomeKit setup with multicolor lighting, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip notably arrives with Matter support for the first time thanks to an onboard Thread radio. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, too.

Also on sale today, Amazon is carrying over the Nanoleaf discounts to its Essentials A19 Smart Bulb. Marked down to $16, this one typically fetches $20 and is now matching the all-time low just like the lightstrip above with the same 20% in savings attached. You’re largely looking at the same features as the model above, just in a different form-factor that trades in the strip design for a typical A19 light bulb design. It’ll integrate with Matter and HomeKit just the same with a Thread radio onboard to go alongside its RGB lighting capabilities.

Summer discounts land on 45mm Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands from $27

Amazon today is now offering some fresh summer markdowns on a batch of official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. Available across five different styles, today’s offers start at $27. We detail all of the two-tone colorways below, but each one is down from the same $49 going rate in order to deliver as much as 45% in savings. Each model is landing as the best price of the year for its respective design, too. All of the discounts apply to the latest styles from Apple, which have been updated for Apple Watch Series 8.

Since these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Twelve South’s adjustable Curve Flex MacBook Stand drops to $70

After just seeing Twelve South launch a new and more affordable MacBook stand, we’re now seeing some savings drop on one of the higher-end solutions in the brand’s stable. The Twelve South Curve Flex arrives with a $70 price tag on Amazon and delivers a more flexible way to uphold your laptop at the desk. It’s down from the usual $80 going rate and is landing as the first discount in a month as well as one of the best of the whole year. We last saw it at $2 less, for comparison. It comes in both white and black designs, too.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. But if you’re rocking a new 15-inch MacBook Air, then this is easily a must-have way to turn Apple’s latest portable machine into a more desk-friendly solution at home or away from the desk.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]